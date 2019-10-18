Salutes come after Democrat's passing

Responses came from all over, including right here in Garvin County, after this week's passing of a longtime Democrat leader in Congress.
Described as a “giant” by some, the responses from both sides of the political aisle were for Rep. Elijah E. Cummings after the Maryland Congressman's passing from "complications concerning long-standing health challenges."
Kim Jackson, this year's chair for the Garvin County Democratic Party, said Cummings' passing is a “great loss” for all of the country.
“He was a great warrior for democracy who spoke the truth to power despite the personal attacks on him,” Jackson said on Thursday.
“He dedicated his service to the people of Baltimore and the United States of America.
“He stood for upholding the law, defending the Constitution, a morale person who fought for fairness for all people.
“Equality and fairness to all Americans will stand as his legacy,” she adds.
The son of a sharecropper, Cummings became a lawyer and then judge. He was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 1983, where he served until 1996.
He was then elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in a 1996 special election.
Cummings, as chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, more recently became known for his forceful opposition of President Trump.
Susanne Blake, former chair of the Democratic Party in Garvin County, also expressed a kind of solemn salute to Cummings and his service.
“He's been one of the top leaders for years. He's one of the nicest people up there, kind, considerate, respectful and he worked with people in both parties,” Blake said.
“We're losing somebody who tells the truth. We're losing a truth-seeker.”
Oklahoma Senator James Lankford was among the Washington, D.C., Republicans issuing statements offering an admiration of Cummings and condolences to his family.
“Cindy and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Representative Elijah Cummings, and we keep his wife, Maya, and his three children in our prayers as they grieve his loss,” Lankford stated.
“I was honored to serve with Elijah in the House and got to know him during our time serving on Oversight. He was a man of strong faith, and he showed great kindness and friendship across party lines. He will be missed in the halls of Congress.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.