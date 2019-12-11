Salvation at heart of sit-down chat

Getting on the same page was the idea for a group of Salvation Army officials during a sit-down chat in Pauls Valley.
Hunkered down were a handful of pastors with the Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance, who are among those right in the middle of overseeing Salvation Army’s efforts in Garvin County.
The recent meeting at a Pauls Valley church was really about ensuring all the paperwork was on the money when it comes to the payment of utility bills for area residents needing a little help.
“It’s dollars that we need to show are being spent correctly,” said state Salvation Army official Josh Capps.
“We want to help you. We want to help in utilizing and maximizing the funds that we provide you.”
Much of the discussion was with Anita Gosnell of Delta Community Action, who volunteers to help with all the documentation involved for the Salvation Army program here.
“We go forward,” Gosnell said.
“Let’s agree we’re going to work hand-in-hand,” local pastor Bruce Ford said. “We do need better communication.”
Other pastors like Neil Barlow and Andy Davidson say any changes in protocol are really meant to ensure the Salvation Army continues to help area residents in need.
“This is not about disbanding the Salvation Army in Garvin County,” Barlow says.
“The real question is what do we need to do to keep this going and spend money on people helping with their utilities. The focus is going to utilities.
“This is a fresh start for Salvation Army here.”
Barlow is referring to the Share the Warmth program, which gets state help with reimbursements to help residents with their utility bills.
He adds a Lend a Hand program does much the same thing with some of its funding coming from energy companies.
“With the ministerial alliance we help with hotels, bus tickets and water bills.”
For Davidson and others the most important thing is to keep Salvation Army going here in Garvin County.”
“All of it stays local, whether it’s a reimbursement or money raised like from the kettle bell-ringing,” Davidson said, adding local means residents in need throughout all of Garvin County.
“It’s important for people to know the funds raised through the Salvation Army are used for local people in need.
“This is thousands of dollars each year that go directly to help local people.
“None of us want this to go away. We want to keep helping people.”
