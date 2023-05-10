Saturday is postal food drive day

This Saturday, May 13 is the day to leave donated food out by your mailbox before a letter carrier arrives.
The National Association of Letter Carriers is again leading the nation's largest single-day food drive with the Stamp Out Hunger event this weekend.
On that day letter carriers across central and western Oklahoma will collect nonperishable food donations from homes on their routes.
Residents are encouraged to fill the bag, or any plastic bag, with nonperishable food and leave it by their mailbox before their letter carrier arrives.
Donations collected in Garvin County will stay local and benefit the following Regional Food Bank partners: Delta Community Action in Pauls Valley, Eastern Gate Baptist Church and Pauls Valley Samaritans.
All nonperishable items are welcomed. Recommended items include peanut butter, canned tuna and chicken, canned fruits, pasta and canned sauce, soup and stew.
Healthy food options are also needed, such as whole grain and low-sodium.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are set for different Garvin County sites over the next few weeks.
• Monday, May 15 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First Baptist Church gym in Elmore City, 107 South Texas. Call Keely Howard at 580-788-4110.
• Wednesday, May 17 (9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.) – Nora Sparks Warren Library in Pauls Valley. Call Rhonda Slayden at 405-238-5188.
• Thursday, May 18 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church southeast room, 114 West Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Saturday, May 27 (10:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of PV Walmart, 2000 West Grant. Call Amie Orr at 580-798-3714.
