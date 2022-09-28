Saving animals is the mission

The Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society is now planning a fundraiser with a four-legged touch to help its ongoing effort to find new homes for dogs and cats that wind up at the local animal shelter.
It's going to be way more than just a silent auction as the Paws for the Furry event brings in the human friends to help save more of our lovable little friends.
The auction is set for action from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at the First United Bank in Pauls Valley, 315 West Grant.
It represents the P.A.W.S main fundraiser of the year as volunteers continue their ongoing efforts to find new homes for dogs and cats and keep the local animal shelter a “no kill” facility.
The upcoming event is meant to keep that “no kill” status in place as volunteers are continuing their passionate push to find new homes for animals coming to the local shelter.
It was around four years ago when P.A.W.s went all in with a transport program to get dogs and cats to other nonprofit animal rescue facilities working to get them matched up with new owners.
“We’ve gotten 3,000 animals out of that shelter and adopted into homes over the last 3 1/2 years,” says Timmie Clark, who is an original member of the P.A.W.S. effort and is still right in the middle of the fight to save each and every animal.
“We’ve saved the lives of these animals,” she said, adding that’s the main driving force for her and all P.A.W.S. volunteers and donors.
Recently an anonymous donor gave P.A.W.S. a “gently used” van to transport animals.
It was not only a good thing but a necessary one since for a time the group’s previous van was unavailable forcing volunteers to use their own vehicles.
That’s saying something since P.A.W.S. taps into a network of nonprofit animal rescue facilities in several other states that works to put dogs and cats coming from places like Pauls Valley into new homes.
The program is about six years old with the last four much more intense to get these animals to one of the facilities in 12 states. In some cases animals have gone to Illinois or California or even some have been flown to Maine.
“There hasn’t been a week we haven’t transported animals to one of these facilities,” Clark said.
“We’re a no kill shelter and it will take a lot of help to keep it that way. That’s what it’s all about – transport and keep it a no kill facility. We want it to stay a no kill shelter.”
Items in next week’s silent auction include various theme baskets that can be checked out online.
The event will also feature a pet costume contest and adopt-a-pet as all animals are spayed or neutered, tested and vaccinated. The cost is $25 for cats and $65 for dogs.
