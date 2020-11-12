COVID-19 cases, more specifically students and staff forced to quarantine because of possible virus exposure, are leading to changes in classroom schedules for some Pauls Valley students.
Starting Monday, Nov. 16 local junior high and high school students will go to an alternative schedule of in-person and virtual classes.
It's called an A-B schedule as seventh through 12th grades will for now move to two days of classes each week at their schools with remote learning for the other three.
Depending on the first letters of students' last names, some will be in the classroom Monday and Thursday, while for the others it's Tuesday and Friday.
The move is being made for the next few weeks to provide for better social distancing in classrooms.
No changes in class schedules are planned for PV's three elementary schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.