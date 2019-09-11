School appointment comes on national stage

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma House of Representatives Speaker Charles McCall has appointed House Education Committee Chair Rhonda Baker to serve on the Education Commission of the States (ECS), a national organization that develops education policy ideas and provides state-by-state research for policymakers.
McCall, R-Atoka, has a district that includes an eastern portion of Garvin County.
“I am very honored to join the Education Commission of the States and represent Oklahoma on a national stage,” said Rep. Baker, R-Yukon.
“As a long-time public-school teacher, I understand our school system, and I know the challenges that our teachers and our students are dealing with. We need solutions that make our schools safer and more effective, that improve morale of teachers and administrators and, most importantly, that improve student outcomes.
“The commission has a long history of proposing workable solutions that better our schools, and I am excited to join this organization and get to work.”
Rep. Baker, who was a public school teacher for nearly 20 years and holds a master’s degree in education, has served as chair of the House Education Committee since 2017.
“The commission needs an education policy expert who has a vested interest in improving our school system,”McCall said.
“No one in the House of Representatives advocates for improving Oklahoma’s school system as well as Rep. Baker. She has devoted her entire career to teaching and shaping public education policies that make our schools better and improve student outcomes. She will be a fantastic addition to the commission, and I am very thankful for her willingness to serve.”
The ECS is part of the Compact for Education. Oklahoma is a member of the Education of the States located in Denver, Colorado. The ECS provides a forum for all branches of government in the compact states to discuss educational policies.
According to the ECS website, “each state appoints seven commissioners who help guide our work and their own state’s education agendas; territorial appointments vary.
Commissioners also have the authority to approve amendments to bylaws and provide strategic information to our staff regarding state education policy issues.”
Oklahoma’s current commissioners include Gov. Kevin Stitt and his proxy, Secretary of State Michael Rogers, Superintendent of Education Joy Hofmeister, State Regents for Higher Education Chancellor Glen Johnson, Board of Career and Technical Education Director Marcie Mack, state Sen. Jason Smalley and state Sen. Gary Stanislawski.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.