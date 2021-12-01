School board filings are next week

The three-day filing period for a school board office anywhere in Garvin County gets started early next week.
The three-day school filing period is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 6-8 at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
Here in Pauls Valley it was just a few weeks ago when David Assad stepped down from the local school board because he and his family moved out of PV's school district.
J.R. Jackson was appointed to the office during the most recent regular school board meeting. That office is included in this filing period.
Along with Pauls Valley, other area school districts include Whitebead, Paoli, Wynnewood, Stratford, Elmore City-Pernell, Maysville and Lindsay.
The filings include the No. 3 seat on the Mid-America Technology Center Board of Education. Filings for that office will be at the McClain County Election Board in Purcell.
If two candidates run for the same office the race will be contested during a general election set for April 5.
If more than two candidates file the race will first go to a primary election on Feb. 8.
The same filing period will also include a couple of town council offices in Elmore City.
Set for the filings are the Ward 2 office with a term expiring in 2023 and a full four-year term for the Ward 3 office. If an election is needed it will come on Feb. 8.
