School board honor

David Assad (right) was honored last week during his final meeting as a member of the Pauls Valley Board of Education. Assad and his family recently moved out of the district as he was nearing the end of his first five-year term. No action has been taken as J.R. Jackson is expected to be appointed as Assad's replacement. On the left is Superintendent Mike Martin. (PV Democrat photo)

||||

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you