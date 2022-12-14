And then there were four, as in the number of school board races now set in Garvin County.
Those races were determined last week during a three-day filing period for all school districts in the county.
One race that went away is in Stratford as one candidate, Elizabeth Dempsey, withdrew late leading to an unopposed win for Jason Daniel Korzan.
The withdrawal now leaves four races with one in Maysville now set to be contested during an election on Feb. 14.
The three candidates in this one are John Winans Williams, Matthew Cunningham and April Wood.
Also set for the February election is a school bond issue in Paoli.
The school board races with two candidates won't go to the voters until April.
The races are Sandy Arroyo and April Brown going for a two-year unexpired term in Whitebead, David Dellin and Carl Stevens in Elmore City-Pernell and Larry Winn and Jessica Parker in Lindsay.
Pauls Valley incumbent Katie Rae Johnson was among the school board candidates winning full terms without opposition.
Others are incumbent Everett Plummer in Whitebead, Cody Miller in Wynnewood, Ed Meyers with a full term in Paoli and Tina M. Rolston Gates with a two-year unexpired term in Paoli.
There is also a three-day filing period for municipal offices scheduled for Feb. 6-8.
