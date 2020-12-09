A total of three school board races in Garvin County have been set as a three-day filing period came to an end early Wednesday evening.
The races now look to be for board posts in the Elmore City-Pernell, Paoli and Lindsay school districts.
Derek Stanley and Casen Lauderdale were the two candidates signing up to run for a five-year term in Elmore.
The two school candidates filing for a five-year office on the Paoli board are Jeffry Thompson II and Gus Adkins.
Both of those races are now scheduled to be determined during a general election on April 6, 2021.
With four candidates originally filing for a Lindsay office, a total of three are now set for a primary election on Feb. 9, 2021.
The three candidates set for that election are Landon Webb, Jim Beckham and Julie Martin. Another filer, Gena Fletcher, has withdrawn her candidacy.
The school board candidates winning without opposition include incumbent Richelle Humphrey in Pauls Valley, incumbent Ed Tillery in Whitebead, David Klein in Maysville, Michael Ray in Wynnewood and Shawn Mann in Stratford.
All are five-year terms except in Whitebead where the term is three years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.