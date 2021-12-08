A couple of school board races now look to be on the horizon in Garvin County, while an appointee in Pauls Valley has earned a full term without opposition.
With a three-day filing period ending on Wednesday two-candidate races have shaped up in the Whitebead and Elmore City-Pernell school districts, along with one on the municipal side for EC voters.
In Pauls Valley the one and only name in the filings was Aloysius Vincent Jackson Jr., 42, best known simply as JR.
Jackson was appointed a few weeks ago to the Pauls Valley Board of Education after David Assad recently stepped down after one term because he and his family had moved outside of the local school district.
Just a short drive to the west is Whitebead as filings drew the attention of incumbent Jess Patton, 41, and Belinda Hunt, 63, both of Pauls Valley.
The other school race in Garvin County coming from the filings is Brent Balentine, 49, and Carl Stevens, 81, both signing up to go for a school board post in the Elmore City-Pernell district.
Elmore City voters will have one more race, this one involving Jason Smith, 47, and Derek Allen Upshaw, 33, as both filed to run for the two-year unexpired term of the Ward 2 office on the EC Council.
Nicolette Haner, 39, was unopposed in claiming the Ward 3 post on that same council, which includes a full four-year term.
All the races that did develop are expected to be contested during a general election on April 5.
All other school districts in the county finished with a lone candidate filing without opposition and winning terms on local school boards.
That includes Chase Miller, 34, in Wynnewood; Greg Cottrell, 48, in Paoli; Heidi Gamble, 39, in Maysville; Clint Simonton, 49, in Lindsay; and Megan Green, 40, in Stratford.
