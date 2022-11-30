An annual three-day school filing period will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 5-7 at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
For most school districts the No. 3 board of education seat will a part of this filing period.
In Pauls Valley the office is currently held by Katie Johnson.
In Paoli there will be a second office with three years left on an unexpired term.
Whitebead has the No. 2 and No. 3 offices included. The No. 3 seat is for a two-year unexpired term.
Other area districts included in the filing are Stratford, Elmore City-Pernell, Maysville, Lindsay and Mid-America Technology Center.
Anyone interested in running as a candidate for a board of education office can contact the election board for more information.
•••
A First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Dec. 6.
There is no charge for the community gathering but desserts are appreciated.
•••
The current Let’s Talk About It series at Pauls Valley's public library will soon wrap up for the year.
Sharon Burris of Ardmore will lead a lecture next month on the book “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.
Supported by Oklahoma Humanities, the lecture will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
The library is also planning a free meditation class now set for a 2 p.m. start on Sunday, Dec. 11.
•••
A new support group for friends and family of LGBTQ will be at 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month at First Presbyterian Church of Pauls Valley, 320 North Walnut, in the basement parlor.
The next meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The basement parlor is through the Bradley Avenue door and down the stairs.
Participants will have the opportunity to share concerns and questions they have as they navigate their relationships with LGBTQ+ family/friends and their community.
Guidelines that will govern the group are confidentiality and respectful dialogue as attendees listen and share stories, while supporting and learning from one another.
Mary Gowing, spouse of First Presbyterian’s pastor Chas Gowing, leads the group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.