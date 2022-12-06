School filings get started

Day one is now in the books as candidates have started filing for various school board offices in Garvin County.
A handful of candidates put their names in the hat to run for a school board post in their respective districts as a three-day filing period kicked off Monday.
In Pauls Valley the current president, Katie Rae Johnson, filed on Monday to seek another five-year term on the local board of education.
Two school board office in Paoli are a part of the filings as Ed Myers signed up to run for a full term, while Tina M. Rolston Gates is seeking a two-year unexpired term.
Other candidates filing for full five-year terms are Cody Miller in Wynnewood, David Dellin in Elmore City-Pernell, John Winans Williams in Maysville and Elizabeth Dempsey in Stratford.
No candidates filed on Monday's first day for two school board office in Whitebead or one in Lindsay.
Filings continue through Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.