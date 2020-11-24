A three-day filing period for candidates interested in running for their local school board will be early next month.
Filings for school boards in Garvin County will be at the election board office in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
The filing period is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7 through Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Locally the filings include the board positions currently held by Richelle Humphrey in Pauls Valley and Ed Tillery in Whitebead.
• A schedule has been released for regular trash collection by city of Pauls Valley crews over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
Trash scheduled for pick up on Thanksgiving, which is Thursday, Nov. 26, will instead be collected on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Regular trash routes will remain unchanged for Friday, Nov. 27 as trash will be picked during its normal times.
• The Angel Tree program in Pauls Valley could use some help with the “angels” meant to provide holiday presents to local children.
Anyone interested in helping with an Angel Tree gift-buying program should contact the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
Each angel on the tree represents two presents valued at $15 each for children in need in the Pauls Valley and Whitebead areas.
Those buying presents are asked to deliver them unwrapped to the PV Public Library no later than Tuesday, Dec. 1. They are also asked to bring one large or extra large Christmas gift bag.
• A new come-and-go museum for model trains, Jack's Tracks, is now open at 105 West Charles.
Hours for the train museum are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. most weekdays, 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and closed Saturday.
There is no admission as visitors can make donations on their way out.
The museum's first official day came on Sunday, Nov. 22.
• A representative of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is returning to a pre-virus practice of coming to Pauls Valley twice a month to help vets with benefit claims.
The veterans service rep will be available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
For more call 918-397-2560.
• A new community prayer line has been set up in Pauls Valley.
The number to call any time of day or night is 405-207-0745.
