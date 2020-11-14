School gets parking lot paving

Lines of trucks and work crews were busy this week getting the parking lot paved for what will soon be Pauls Valley's newest school.
The paving work looks to be one of the final stages in the construction of a new school building to house young students prekindergarten through the third grade on the west side of Pauls Valley.
The school is among a handful of building projects coming from a bond issue approved by local voters back in 2018. Actual work on the building started in the spring of 2019.
Although nothing is official the opening of the school could come in early 2021.
