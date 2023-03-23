School group works to help animals

A group of Pauls Valley students recently put in the work outside of the classroom to raise money meant to help some dogs and cats in search of new homes.
Student council members at Pauls Valley Intermediate School raised $500 to donate to the local animal shelter to help with supplies needed to care for the animals housed there.
Leading the way was student council advisor Amy Watson. Students in the middle of it all were Brady Sanders, Sawyer Schaper, Blake Knight, Adalynn Gibbons, Ty Carson, Sara Childress, Tucker Horn, Mason Portillo and Kapree Bodoh.
A couple of longtime volunteers with the Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society are pretty impressed with the kids' work to help the animals.
“They collected the money,” said Mae Bowden. “It really helps the animals.”
“Those kids raised $500 for P.A.W.S. That's a pretty good donation” Sherry Carter said.
“It's also a good opportunity to let people know where the money goes that's donated to P.A.W.S.”
Both say the work of P.A.W.S. is an important piece to the shelter's operation, especially the ongoing program to get dogs and sometimes cats transported to adoption facilities in and out of Oklahoma.
“We have a group of volunteers that support the shelter monetarily or by volunteering a few hours to help,” Bowden said.
“Anything that runs the shelter we provide,” she said, adding money donated to P.A.W.S. is used to help at the animal shelter with dog and cat food, litter, vaccines and medications.
Donated money also goes to pay for a spay and neuter program at the shelter, along with all the dog and cat food given to low income residents on the second Tuesday of the month.
Typically about 1,500 pounds of dog food and 700 pounds of cat food are given out each time.
It also pays for a program of trapping feral cats, having them neutered and hopefully find them a new home.
Those giving are also helping with the gas, insurance and maintenance for a partially donated van used to transport mostly dogs to adoption centers in places like Iowa, New Mexico and all over Oklahoma.
“The shelter has become a kind of stopping station for animals before they're taken to other facilities for adoption,” Bowden said.
“It's a hub before dogs go for transport to other animal facilities.”
The two P.A.W.S. volunteers add it's their hope the local shelter will someday get a new animal control officer who is fully trained in law enforcement.
“If they're trained right it makes it better for everyone.”
