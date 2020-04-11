School group works to keep it safe

Getting school board members together is not so easy these days with the COVID-19 threat as the Pauls Valley group found out earlier this week.
Masks were available for those present, while two other members of the PV Board of Education chose to participate by way of a video conference as a regular monthly meeting was anything but normal on April 8.
Once all the tech was hooked up and ready to go for the live streaming, Superintendent Mike Martin briefed all five members on how PV's schools, like just every school in the state, has adjusted to a school year turned upside down by the virus.
The pandemic forced schools to close as educators have shifted to distance learning plans as a way to teach kids as they stay at home to be safe.
A week of spring break was followed by two more weeks, schools in PV were among those starting the distance learning earlier this week.
“It's a lot of unchartered waters for a lot of us,” Martin said about the fast-paced planning for the lessons.
“Whether you've been a superintendent for one year or 50 years there was no experience here for something like this virus.
“Public schools – we're going to try to get through this together. We were all figuring this out together.”
Martin says he did have concerns about the technology needed to make the at-home school thing work after the governor's order to keep schools closed through the end of the current school year.
The district was apparently already in the process of making some major tech upgrades that would have made next year a better time for something like schools being shut down by the virus pandemic.
“We learned there's not only some kids that did not have technology at home, but some teachers didn't have Internet access at home,” Martin said.
“We were told five days at home was equal to one day in the classroom. We had to look at each grade. With that we went into review mode, everything should be review and not new material. We didn't think it was fair to bring in new material.
“We would rather have them here in the classroom. There's no substitute for that.”
Packets filled with classroom instructions and assignments were distributed out for students up through the third grade.
At Lee Elementary it was a mix of packets and online lessons by way of Google Classroom, which has played a big part in lessons for local junior high and high school classes.
“We were basically designing a playbook for this. I wanted everything to be made available to them.
“As far as our technology is concerned, this is a blessing to us,” said the superintendent, adding even more PV teachers are now interested in better using tech even after pandemic threat is over.
“This is a great opportunity for us.”
Another big concern for Martin was getting school support staff paid during the closures. With teachers already covered, that's exactly what's happened.
During this week's meeting the board approved Martin's recommendation to hire all 12-month school employees for the 2020-2021 school year, along with a 50-cent per hour pay raise which comes to an overall increase of about $800 per employee.
“At the time I didn't know if they were going to get paid,” he said, referring to such positions as bus drivers and cooks needed to make the meals program work even with schools closed.
“I was going to fight for them to get paid. They came anyway. They just wanted to help the kids.”
Lots of help came from all directions during this unprecedented crisis, including those who helped get the waiver approved so quickly that now allows schools to make breakfast and lunch available to all students
With more than 800 meals delivered or picked up on one day earlier this week, the plan next week is to have 10 pre-packaged meals available for distribution at one time.
Another positive is the PV School District is expected to receive around $312,000 in the funding from the federal stimulus package.
The superintendent again stresses that this year's PV seniors will get their day with the caps and gowns of graduation.
“We will have graduation in Pauls Valley,” he said.
“We need to do everything to hold onto that tradition. I hope we can do that this summer. I promise if you're a senior you will get a ceremony. It's a big deal to graduate from high school.”
Martin believes a day of traditions could also include banquets honoring students in a variety of areas.
