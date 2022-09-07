School honor at all-state level

One of Pauls Valley’s school board members is among a group of five selected for all-state honors by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association.
Richelle Humphrey of the PV Board of Education was recently chosen to the 2022 All-State School Board.
Other honorees are Kandy Collins of Verdigris, Andrew Snell of Locust Grove, Paula Lewis of Oklahoma City and Rick Gowin of North Rock Creek.
Each of the honorees received $400 for their districts to spend on instructional materials.
Humphrey has been a school board member in Pauls Valley for six years.
OSSBA officials said she is “dedicated to bolstering her school district, assisting with the planning process to pass a key bond issue for the district.”
The bond issue helped build Pauls Valley’s new elementary school, band building, FFA classroom and provided upgrades to the high school’s gymnasium.
“Richelle seeks professional development at every opportunity,” said Joe Don Looney, who serves with Humphrey on the local school board.
“She is always engaged and searching for opportunities for Pauls Valley students and staff. She shows great knowledge when making decisions in board meetings, wants what’s best for all students, is a good steward of taxpayer dollars and supports the administration, teachers and parents.”
Humphrey is active in her district and attends all school banquets and is often seen at extracurricular activities supporting Pauls Valley students and staff.
She is a part of the Pauls Valley Academic Excellence Board, the Pauls Valley Rotary Club, has served on the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce board, including spending a year as board chair, and was the Whitebead School Parent Teacher Organization treasurer.
