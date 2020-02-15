School honor down to little details

All the little details – like just how the letters should go – are now getting a look for an honor planned at a future Pauls Valley school still being constructed.
Getting the attention of local school board members this week is what type of signage should be used for the Rita Millard Memorial Library, which will be the library inside the new elementary school going up on the west of PV.
Just a handful of weeks ago the board voted on the name for the future school library based on a $20,000 donation made by the family of Harry Millard back in 2018 to honor his late wife.
Options on the table – using vinyl or glass carvings to let students and visitors know who is being honored in the library's name.
Tim Elliott, Ada architect working on the plans for the new school, told all five board members and one other set to join the group next month he had a couple of ideas.
“I'm here to talk about the memorial. (Superintendent) Mike (Martin) and I have talked about a few ideas on how to honor her,” Elliott said about the use of signage to “help identify” Rita Millard as the person being honored with the library's name.
“We looked at vinyl letters or even etching her name on glass.”
David Assad, a longtime veteran in the construction business, said vinyl might make the most sense.
“If there's an accident and the glass is broken, vinyl letters would be easier to replace,” Assad said. “They'd be pretty cost effective, and it's an easy fit.”
Board members agreed they will go to Harry Millard before a final decision on the lettering is made.
One thing that appears to be a certainty is Rita Millard will be honored with a special plaque inside the library.
“We will have a cast plaque there and have her bio with it and her photo if we want to add that,” Elliott said.
There are also plans for a memorial wall to go inside the school to honor people who have made a positive impact on Pauls Valley's school over the years.
Once the new school is finished and ready for use it will replace two longtime schools in Pauls Valley – Jefferson Early Learning Center housing kindergarten and Pre-K students and Jackson Elementary, home to first, second and third grade students.
A big question has from the start been what to do with the JELC and Jackson buildings once the move is made to the new facility.
Board members made it clear they need more specific information from counsel before they will consider any action, specifically about one recent inquiry on the future availability of JELC on the east side of town.
“We can't give that building to someone for a dollar,” Martin said.
“We'll still own it and have to pay insurance if we lease it to somebody.”
Liability issues and maintenance expenses are both big topics of interest for the board when it comes to the future use of either school facility.
