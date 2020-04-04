Plans are in place for Pauls Valley schools to soon resume the current school year without the classrooms as homework is about to get a whole new meaning.
Schools in general and just about every corner of the world have been forced to make dramatic changes because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Even though schools have been closed for three weeks PV Superintendent Mike Martin says teachers and principals at each local site have been working behind the scenes to prepare for the return of classwork distance learning style.
“Teachers have been meeting with their building principals,” Martin said. “We're looking at each grade individually.
“We've put our plan in writing and submitted it to the state board of education. It's been approved and we plan to start it Monday.”
Teachers have been busy reaching out to contact parents and at the higher grade levels the students themselves. That is expected to continue at least twice a week as the overall goal is to complete the current school year with the schools themselves closed.
At the lower grades, like pre-kindergarten through the third grade, materials are going directly to parents as their youngsters' work is to be done at home.
“Packets will be going to out to homes with a series of instructions and things like worksheets,” Martin said.
“This is basic education with instructions and guidance from teachers can be added to that.”
Parents are instructed to use their phones to take photos of their child's work and send it back to teachers.
There are also online resources to help with things like reading for the younger students.
Technology, especially when it comes to online, will play more of a part as the lessons move up the grade chain.
As an example, Martin says at the fifth and sixth grade levels much of the work will center around tech as teachers will be able to assign work as students then return it online.
“At this level it really depends on the teacher,” the superintendent said about junior high grades.
“One example is in the math department where they've already been doing a lot of stuff online with the teacher.”
It's important to remember that if parents have questions the best way to get answers is email their building principals.
• PV High School – Chris Caldwell, ccaldwell@paulsvalley.k12.ok.us.
• Junior High – Martha Graham, mgraham@paulsvalley.k12.ok.us.
• Lee Elementary – Angela Green, agreen@paulsvalley.k12.ok.us.
• Jackson Elementary – Mitzi Winters, mwinters@paulsvalley.k12.ok.us.
• Jefferson Early Learning Center – Kristi Herd, kherd@paulsvalley.k12.ok.us.
Earlier this week state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister announced April 6 is the date for school districts to implement a distance learning plan to best fits their needs.
“(The) plans will look different from district to district,” she said.
“Many districts have used online tools for some time and will be able to hit the ground running. Others have little connectivity and communities with little or no access to computer technology.
“I know the hard-working educators in our districts will pull together and make this adjustment to benefit all learners.”
Along with today's distance curriculum coming together, Martin said Pauls Valley teachers at all levels are not only preparing to instruct their students while away from the actual school buildings, they're also getting some virtual training on the best ways to educate students with a distance learning plan.
“We'll also be working toward professional development with our teachers in case we have to do this to start the next school year,” he said.
Earlier this week a waiver was also approved allowing all school districts in the state to continue making breakfast and lunch available to students for free through the current school year.
This week it was around 320 local students who received 640 meals each day as most were delivered to homes, while the rest were picked up by parents at a concession trailer set up at the back of the junior high. The pick up starts at 11 a.m. weekdays.
Those interested in getting their child signed up for the nutrition program can call the superintendent's office, 405-238-6464, and leave a message.
