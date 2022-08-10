School looks at lower absentees

Offering students at Pauls Valley High School a little incentive to be in the classroom is the idea behind a possible new policy that could exempt some from having to take semester tests.
Local school board members agree a new policy on the testing could be a good thing as officials say the district, like just about every school district, is still trying to recover from the virus pandemic.
One of the things COVID-19 did was send some students away to alternatives like private or charter schools or even home-schooling.
Others remained enrolled in the local schools but have been ringing up a whole lot of absences when roll call comes around each day.
With all that in mind members of the school's student council say a new policy on semester test exemptions could give their fellow students some incentive to make more classes
“With COVID we've lost students in record numbers. All school districts have absenteeism at historic highs,” Superintendent Mike Martin said.
“We're trying to look at possible ways to get kids to come back here, to give them incentive to be at school.”
Cara Gaddy, high school English teacher who works with the student council, said a new exemption policy could work to bring the absentee rate down.
“We're at the point we're willing to try new things, especially after coming off the protocols of COVID,” Gaddy said.
“This could give these kids a goal, get them into the classroom. We want them to know if they show up and do a good job you can get something.”
Although no new policy has yet been approved, students provided their own possibility for the school board to consider.
“For exemption of a semester test, students must maintain a C or above, students maintaining an A average are granted three absences, B average is allowed two absences and C average are allowed one absence.
“The only absences that do not count toward this number are school activities. Students must not be assigned zero detention or receive an office referral.
“If a student wants to take a semester test, they will be allowed to do so regardless of exemption status. Students who have met the exemption requirements and choose to take the test will not be negatively affected by a test score that is lower than their average in the class.”
For the students who were enrolled in PV High School this past year more than 50 of them had more than 10 absences in both semesters.
High school principal Kirk Moore also believes a new exemption policy for seniors, juniors and sophomores could be a good thing.
“I think this is going to help,” Moore said. “I believe students are going to do what is expected of them.
“Some parents want their kids to take semester tests. They can still take the tests. It won't hurt their grades, only help them.”
