School meals could have a price

A pandemic related move to offer free meals to all school children has come to an end as Pauls Valley school officials are hoping to get the word out as a new term quickly approaches.
Local schools were among the many across Oklahoma and the country that received federal funding after the pandemic's arrival in March 2020 to ensure all students had access to breakfast and lunch at no cost.
That relief going all the way through last year's 2021-2022 term is now over and in the history books.
Making a return is the regular meal program as Pauls Valley moves closer to its first day of classes on Aug. 18.
That means parents will need to fill out an application to see if they qualify for their child to receive a free or reduced price on their school meals.
“They're going to have start paying for meals again if not on free or reduced,” Superintendent Mike Martin said.
“The federal government didn't fund it. I was hoping they would extend that another year but they didn't.
“I hate it for the people right now. Prices are up and people are spending more to get less.”
However, there's not much of a choice as the superintendent is encouraging all local parents to apply for the free or lower prices on their kid's meals at school.
Martin stresses that's important not only for the kids but it also factors into other school funding.
“We have to have as many people as possible apply for the lunch program. It drives other money we get for other programs.”
Child nutrition director Jill Foster says it's really important to apply with the return of the “free, reduced and full price” meals. Application forms will be available during enrollment.
“I think it will be a big difference for people that are struggling. It's two meals a day they don't have to pay for or only pay 70 cents a day if it's reduced,” Foster said.
For Pauls Valley's two schools housing the youngest of students, the elementary and intermediate schools, the full price of a breakfast and lunch is $4.05 each day.
That number drops to 70 cents a day for the reduced price.
Foster says it was “nice” having the federal funds available to pay for more kids to have breakfast and lunch at school each day.
“For the school district it was higher reimbursements. We also had a lot of participants who ate because it was free.”
She says the free meals did bring in a few more students than normal but not a lot.
“It went up a little bit. We had a good 65 percent of the student body take part in the program,” Foster said, adding “that's about normal for us.”
“We have really good participation.”
• For all Pauls Valley schools the full price for breakfast is $1.75 a day, $8.75 weekly and $292.25 for the school year.
Full prices for lunch are $2.30 a day for students 6th grade and younger, $2.50 a day for older students, $12.50 weekly, $384.10 a year for younger kids and $417.50 yearly for older students.
• Reduced prices for breakfast are 30 cents a day, $1.50 weekly and $50.10 for the year.
• Reduced lunches are 40 cents a day, $2 weekly and $66.80 a year.
The younger students up through the sixth grade could possibly receive additional snack packs when leaving school for the day.
