School numbers big for virus relief

Some big money numbers for Pauls Valley’s schools are right in the middle of a national COVID relief bill passed into law just last week.
A chunk of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill that’s now in the books is set to make its way into the local school system.
Superintendent Mike Martin told all five school board members last week the numbers are a real eye-opener as around $2.5 million from the bill is set to come for PV Schools.
With that amount added to the pot the local district will in the end receive around $3.78 million in COVID relief money through 2023.
These kind of numbers have administrators like Martin feeling pretty good these days after coming off the recent hard times of the lengthy chaos caused by the pandemic, which included some school shutdowns.
“It’s pretty exciting to be sitting in this position. This has never happened before,” Martin said about this level of funding being made available.”
What it now means is Martin and others can begin looking closely at the best ways to spend that money.
“We’re going to look at how we can play this out over the next three years and get the biggest bang for our buck,” he said.
“I have already been asking people for wish lists. It will be something we’ll be talking about later.”
One area the superintendent is already considering is salaries of school employees, which represents the greatest majority of expenses for the district.
“We have two full years here of nothing but payroll. We know this will cover payroll,” Martin said about the virus relief money on the way.
The superintendent is also all smiles about two PV High School students being honored as among the top high school seniors in Oklahoma for 2021.
Kathryn Chronister and Tandi Richey are among the 100 students named academic all-staters.
The public high school seniors were selected from 379 nominations statewide and come from 77 schools in 69 Oklahoma school districts.
“Since I’ve been here this is the second time we’ve had two,” Martin said. “One every year and two twice. That’s unheard of.”
Pauls Valley and Garvin County are well represented as three earned academic all-state honors.
The third is Ty Wilmot of Maysville High School.
Academic all-staters are selected on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement, along with letters of recommendation and an essay submitted by each nominee.
Each of the all-staters will receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and a medallion. They will be formally recognized at an Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence awards celebration May 22 at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa.
