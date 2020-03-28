Distance learning is on the way for schools like those in Pauls Valley, which got a delivery and drive-thru food program started early this week.
With school buildings now closed because of the coronavirus outbreak a variety of PV school officials have been busy in the kitchen and on the road each day this week making sure local children signed up have access to both breakfast and lunch.
Like school districts all over Garvin County and the state, PV's child nutrition program had to shift gears with the remainder of the school year being suspended because of the global COVID-19 threat.
School buildings will remain closed for now as plans should come soon for alternative ways to finish the current school year.
In the meantime, Jill Foster says the efforts to get food to PV kids is a top priority.
On the program's first day last Monday there were about 170 meals provided. That number grew to around 200 by the next day and even more after that.
“We're at almost 300 meals on Wednesday,” Foster said
“I think it will continue to grow.”
Volunteers in buses and other vehicles are making the deliveries right to a student's home, which is the way most of the meals are going out.
A smaller number are being picked up by parents in a drive-thru scenario with a concession trailer set up in the back of PV's junior high as the kitchen there is used to prepare the meals.
“I've had some nice emails from parents telling me how much they appreciated the help,” Foster adds.
“We've even had some people in the community ask us how they could help. That's great, but we're trying to keep it in-house.”
She says the pick up of food at the junior high typically starts around 11 a.m.
To request a particular number of meals for delivery or pick up call the superintendent's office at 405-238-6453 or send an email message to Foster at jfoster@paulsvalley.k12.ok.us.
The program is serving the meals free of charge to students 18 and under and any special education student up to the age of 21.
Once a student is on the list for pick up or delivery they will remain on the list for the duration of the school closure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.