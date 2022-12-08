School races now in the books

A handful of school board races shaped up after Wednesday's third and final day of a filing period in Garvin County.
Elections won't come until February but races were determined this week for school board offices in a number of districts in the county.
One of those races won't be in Pauls Valley as incumbent Katie Rae Johnson won a new five-year term without opposition.
One race in Whitebead did come together as Sandy Arroyo and April Brown filed to run for a two-year unexpired term on the board.
A familiar Whitebead name, incumbent Everett Plummer, won a new full term after winning without opposition.
The most candidates, three in all, filed for a single school board office in Maysville.
Those three are John Winans Williams, Matthew Cunningham and April Wood.
Two-candidate races include David Dellin and Carl Stevens in Elmore City-Pernell, Elizabeth Dempsey and Jason Daniel Korzan in Stratford and Larry Winn and Jessica Parker in Lindsay.
In Paoli it was Ed Meyers claiming a full term on the board there, while Tina M. Rolston Gates was the only candidate filing for a two-year unexpired term.
Cody Miller claimed a full term for an office in Wynnewood.
The primary election day for the school races is Feb. 14.
Then comes a three-day filing period for municipal offices Feb. 6-8.
