School sign up only days away

It seems like summer almost just started, but that’s not the case as another school year is literally only a handful of days away for schools in Garvin County.
Here in Pauls Valley that first day of class is set for Aug. 10.
Way before that it’s enrollment time at each Pauls Valley school. Enrollment times are:
• Tuesday, Aug. 1 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, Aug. 2 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Thursday, Aug. 3 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For the enrollment parents are asked to bring a utility bill and their child’s birth certificate and immunization record.
Aug. 10 is also the first day of classes for Whitebead, Stratford, Maysville, Elmore City-Pernell and Lindsay schools.
For school kids in Wynnewood that first day is Aug. 16.
