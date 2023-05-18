School sites to get number crunch

First things first, get some crucial numbers in place before moving forward with an effort to someday sell the properties where two iconic but now demolished Pauls Valley schools once stood.
It was only a few weeks ago when a potential deal ended on the possibility of swapping the sites of the old Jefferson and Jackson schools for a couple of city-owned ballfields in Wacker Park.
Now it’s time to move on as the PV Board of Education agrees with Superintendent Mike Martin to get some more solid numbers in place before selling the properties where the two schools, both constructed in 1940, once housed students before being torn to the ground.
“We’re moving away from the city with the property,” Martin said about the proposed property swap.
Before moving forward with the discussion Martin provided a written statement about his various talks over time with Pauls Valley City Manager Lee Littrell when the swap was still being considered.
“I appreciate Lee Littrell for his time and effort to come to a resolution,” Martin said in the statement.
“We had many conversations to try to find a plan that benefited both the school and the community.
“All efforts were positive and we look forward to a continued great relationship with the city of Pauls Valley.”
Martin added a little more while addressing four of the school board members during a regular meeting last week.
“In my eight years my interactions with the city of Pauls Valley has been incredible. All the intent by everybody was good, even though we didn’t get to where we wanted.”
As for plans to sell the two old school sites in the future, the superintendent said he was recently contacted by former school board member David Assad, who has decades of experience in construction.
According to Martin, Assad suggested an elevation study be done for both properties, which he believes will really help with the value of the old Jefferson site on the east side of town.
Another suggestion is to have site evaluation studies done by an outside source on the overall values of the properties.
“He said this will help you get the best value for that property,” Martin said.
“We get those you can get value and go from there.”
With the meeting being one of his last in Pauls Valley before moving to his new job as school superintendent in Atoka, Martin turned to his successor, Adam McPhail, to see what he thought.
“I like facts and numbers,” McPhail said.
“I think these will help with this.”
McPhail is set to officially step in as Pauls Valley’s new superintendent on July 1.
