The school spirit was in high gear this week as staff and students at Pauls Valley’s junior high gathered to honor a recent blue ribbon kind of award.
It came Monday as a special ceremony was held to formally salute a very big accomplishment as the local junior high was one of only four schools in Oklahoma and nearly 300 in the country to be named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022.
Considered by some as the “highest honor a school can earn,” the quick celebration in the middle of a school day brought speakers, a slide show filled with school spirit and even more spirit coming from the music of local band members.
“It's a big deal, a significant academic achievement that takes a lot of hard work,” said Superintendent Mike Martin.
“I've been blessed to be a part of this two times. I was a high school principal back in 2007 the first time, so I've been where Ms. Graham is,” he said, referring to junior high Principal Martha Graham.
“The application process takes a tremendous amount of work. It's a rigorous process of showing why you are deserving of this award.
“I commend all of the students and staff. Your hard work and effort has not gone unnoticed.”
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
Pauls Valley Junior High was one of four schools nominated by the Oklahoma State Department of Education for this “prestigious” award.
The school then formed a committee comprised of Graham, Vice Principal Travis Thompson, counselor Elizabeth Sam, technology Director Lucy Knight, librarian Melinda Alfred and classroom instructors Courtney Green, Mylaine Grimmett, Margaret Johnson and Nolan Pullen.
Along with Pauls Valley Junior High, other Oklahoma schools getting the blue ribbon honor are Checotah Intermediate School, Cheyenne Elementary School and Warner Elementary School.
A total of 297 public and private schools of all levels across the country were awarded the blue ribbon for this year.
“Rarely do we ever get to be honored like this,” Martin said.
The honor can be rare indeed as Whitebead was a blue ribbon school in 1999.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.