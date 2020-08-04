Students in Wynnewood will have to wait just a little bit longer for the start of school after officials there decided to delay it by two weeks.
Just days ago Superintendent Tim Simpson posted an online message telling local families the new school year, originally set to begin Aug. 13, will instead get the new start date of Aug. 27.
In his post Simpson says the decision not taken lightly is meant to give school officials a little more time to prepare for in-person classes with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging all around us.
“We are just not ready,” he said. “We feel good about the plans we have in place and the direction we are going, but as we worked through the details and contingencies we have come to the conclusion that beginning our school year on August 13 would inevitably lead to very frustrated students, parents and teachers.
“We’re not promising that we’ll have all our issues resolved by then, but we will be in a much better position to serve our families in the way they deserve by a staff that is much more comfortable with all of our new programs and procedures.”
Simpson said the hope is the extra two weeks will give the schools enough time to work through any technology related issues, along with any “questions, details and concerns” with the school district’s virtual learning programs.
Athletics and other extracurricular activities will not impacted by the change.
•••
In Maysville the school superintendent wants parents to know any students wanting to take part in extracurricular activities must be attending classes at the school buildings.
“We’re not going to allow extracurricular activities for virtual students,” said Dr. Shelly Beach.
She also wants them to know the virtual learning plan has been expanded to include all Maysville students when the new school year starts on Aug. 13.
“We made some adjustments in that plan. At first the virtual plan was from fourth grade on up. Now we’re going to allow K through 12th grade.”
So far a few parents have expressed an interest in having their child get their school lessons online from home.
The virtual learning option will be 100 percent online instruction powered by the district’s new investment in technology and software.
Like just about every other school district Maysville is also turning to multiple health and safety measures to combat the virus threat for the traditional in-person classes at school.
“They’re highly encouraged,” Dr. Beach said about masks. “Masks are not mandated but they are highly encouraged.
“Temperature checks will also be done when students arrive at school and when they board the bus.”
