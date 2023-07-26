It might be summer but another school year can’t be too far away when a campaign looks to be just about ready to ensure each Pauls Valley and Whitebead student has their school supplies at the start.
The annual Love PV campaign is well on its way to wrapping up as local students, along with many across Garvin County, are set to return to the classroom in a couple of weeks.
Callie Henry says this fifth year of Love PV as been smooth when it comes to fundraising and the eagerness of so many to help.
“We’re in school supply and purchase mode,” Henry said. “As it looks right now we’re just about ready.”
The idea behind Love PV is pretty simple – provide all Pauls Valley and Whitebead students with basic school supplies, along with more specialized binders for intermediate and junior high students.
Not only that, have those various kinds of supplies ready for students when they arrive for the first day of another school year.
That day in both Pauls Valley and Whitebead is Aug. 10. Enrollment days for all PV schools are set for Aug. 1-3.
Henry and a lot of her House Church friends have been fundraising and working to make Love PV a success for some time now. They know what an impact it has on parents when school supplies are made available to their children.
“It definitely blesses families and teachers,” she said.
“I’ve talked with a mother who told me how expensive it is to get shoes and backpacks for her five children and how much she appreciates this with the school supplies. I’ve talked with a lot of people who tell me how much they appreciate this.
“This takes a load off their shoulders and is definitely a blessing for a lot of people.”
Another thing about a lot of people coming together to help a good cause is what it does for the community itself.
“It’s amazing to see so many local businesses and churches rally around this to do something that helps the entire community,” Henry said.
“It’s been a good year. A lot of people pitched in to help, we purchased the supplies earlier, the delivery of those supplies was done earlier.”
In fact, most of the supplies are already at PV and Whitebead schools.
“We’re sorting through the supplies and getting them to the right classroom,” she said, adding staff at Whitebead and the local junior high stepped in to do the sorting themselves.
As in the past the goal was to raise $50,000 for the Love PV campaign and then keep going in preparation for next year’s drive.
“We’re still raising money right now. We’ll spend everything we have, but we’re also hoping to have some carryover for next year.”
