School 'super' next on agenda

For all five members of the Pauls Valley Board of Education the agenda item that really matters these days is finding the right person to be the next superintendent.
The search to replace Mike Martin officially got started last week and is going up a few notches this week.
The number of candidates applying for the job hasn’t been disclosed, but at least some are lined up to face school board members this week with the start of closed-door interviews.
Martin recently announced this school year will be his last in Pauls Valley as he’s already accepted an offer to be the next school superintendent in Atoka.
During last week’s regular school board meeting members met to discuss the process of setting up interviews for prospective candidates.
They even expressed a confident level of optimism as they search to replace Martin, who has served as Pauls Valley’s school superintendent the last eight years.
“We have a lot of quality candidates,” Katie Johnson said.
“People have visited the community to see if this is the place for them. There’s a lot of interest and that shows that Pauls Valley is the place to be.”
“We’re reviewing applications,” said Jessie Alvarado.
Longtime school board member Joe Don Looney displays a positive vibe when asked about the search.
“We’re in good shape,” Looney said.
“This is my first time for something like this, but we’ll be just fine,” said JR Jackson, who is the newest member of the PV board.
Also right there for the start of the process is school board member Richelle Humphrey.
Helping out during this search for his replacement is Martin.
“For anyone considering applying for the job I’ve offered to show them around town and take them to get a look at the schools,” Martin said.
During Monday's gathering to name Pauls Valley's district teacher of the year Martin said he has no doubt the next local superintendent will be a good one.
In fact, he thinks that “right person” could be named this week.
“You'll have someone that can take this district even higher,” he said.
“I'm confident you'll have a really good person in place this week, someone with strengths that are my weaknesses.”
Martin, who was hired in PV back in 2015, is now set to start his first day as Atoka’s school superintendent on July 1.
During his tenure here Martin helped lead the passage in 2018 of a $23.6 million bond issue spread out in a series over 18 years to fund what is now Pauls Valley’s new elementary school, which replaced the iconic Jefferson and Jackson schools.
The issue also has provided a new band facility located on the high school campus, a classroom addition for the agriculture education program and improvements to the Panthers’ gym.
