School supply drive needs some 'love'

There won’t be the games and all the fun stuff of a summer festival, but an effort could use some help to make sure kids in Pauls Valley and Whitebead get the school supplies they need to start another year in the classroom.
This is the third year of Love PV, which involves a lot of people coming together to raise enough money to purchase the supplies for each and every student in the two Pauls Valley area school districts.
Like just about everything else, the Love PV effort has been hit hard by the shut downs coming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Callie Henry says letters are going out to supporters letting them know how badly donations are needed for this third year of the school supply drive.
“We are working hard to collect the funds needed to once again provide school supplies to the Pauls Valley and Whitebead schools this year,” Henry stated in the letter.
“We hope that you will partner with Love PV, Inc. again this year. Your donations in the past have helped us bless so many families in our community. We know they will be especially thankful this upcoming year.”
She says the virus pandemic forced a delay in this year’s Love campaign fundraising efforts, which still needs to raise around $40,000 by a July 15 deadline. There are a number of ways to help.
• Donate online at PayPal.Me/lovepv.
• Send a check to P.O. Box 540 in Pauls Valley, OK 73075.
• Sponsor a hole or donate an item for auction at the Love PV Golf Tournament, which is scheduled for July 11 at the PV Municipal Golf Course.
The format will be four-person teams at a donation of $200. Lunch and carts are included.
• Purchase a T-shirt or Love PV swag (coffee cups, keychain, bumper stickers, yard signs, etc.) at Bloomin’ Crazy, where donations can also be dropped off.
“Thank you for considering being a part of this very special, community-supporting, charity.”
Because of the pandemic there won’t be a Love PV Festival in Wacker Park, which makes donations from individuals, businesses and churches even more important than ever, Henry said, adding the organization is a 501 C3 nonprofit as all gifts are tax deductible.
