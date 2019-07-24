An enrollment time has been announced for a school in Garvin County.

Officials at Elmore City-Pernell Elementary say enrollment forms can be completed online at the school's website, www.ecpbadgers.com, for all current students.

All new students must come to the school office to enroll from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 1.

New students must bring a state issued birth certificate, up-to-date shot records, social security card and proof of residency.

•••

The communities of Bethel, Civit, Crossroads, Higgins Chapel, Peavine, Union Springs and Walker have scheduled a reunion for this weekend on Saturday, July 27.

It will be at the senior citizens building in Paoli as doors open at 10 a.m. Bring a favorite dish as the meal begins at noon.

Call 405-238-4279 or 301-1209 for more.

•••

Coming in August is the start of Pauls Valley Public Library's next series of book lectures.

Four lectures are scheduled for a series featuring the theme of “Getting Your Reading Kicks on Route 66.”

Up first is the book “Route 66: The Mother Road” by Michael Wallis.

Rex Morrell will lead the lecture discussion, which is set to start at 6 p.m. Aug. 15.

The remaining lecture series features:

• Sept. 19, “Mother Road” by Dorothy Garlock. Lecture led by Carol Sue Humphrey.

• Oct. 17, “Route 66 Remembered” by Michael Witzel. Lecture led by Ken Hada.

• Nov. 21, “West on 66: A Mystery” by James Cobb. Lecture led Bill Hagen.

All the books are now available to check out at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.

