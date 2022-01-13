School virus cases closely watched

In an ironic twist Pauls Valley's top school administrator was home with COVID-19 as he addressed the urgency involved with the rising virus numbers in local schools.
Forced to participate by phone during a regular school board meeting Wednesday night, Martin said he and others are closely watching the COVID-19 related numbers for both students and staff at all local schools.
Earlier in that same day Martin was among more than 160 school superintendents in Oklahoma on an online call to discuss the threatening virus cases.
“Everybody is dealing with the same thing,” Martin told three members of the PV Board of Education.
“We're doing all we can to keep the doors open and schools open. We understand the burden it puts on kids and parents when we go to remote learning.”
On Tuesday the number of PV students out of in-person classes because of the virus was 209, which represents about 15 percent of the more than 1,300 in the local district.
One day later on Wednesday the cases jumped to 228, which comes to about 17 percent.
The number jumped to 297 students out on Thursday, which is 22 percent.
Add to that 18 staff members were also out earlier this week as Martin said that's spread fairly evenly throughout the schools. The number increased to 26 on Thursday.
“We're still OK to keep schools open. If the numbers continue to escalate we will look at possibly going remote and closing schools.
“We're monitoring it and trying to keep kids in school as long as we can safely.”
The superintendent said he's going by the “old flu rule,” which says the threshold is 40 percent of students out because of the virus.
However, the real threat to the possibility of closing schools for a few days will likely be the numbers for teachers and staff members.
“Whether or not we have sufficient staff to teach the classes would close schools before student numbers ever got to that 40 percent,” Martin said.
“We could be in trouble there. Hopefully the numbers will be spiking this week or next week and then start coming back down. We'll just have to wait and see.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.