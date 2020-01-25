A top education official was all smiles when he came all the way from Washington, D.C. for a quick stop at Whitebead School.
School officials like Superintendent Lou Ann Wood were a bit on the giddy side with their excitement over this week's visit by U.S. Department of Education Assistant Secretary Frank Brogan.
Brogan and other senior leaders with the national department sometimes hit the road to visit schools all over the country identified as high achieving ones. In this case, it was a Whitebead visit on Jan. 21.
“When we put these trips together we're looking for schools that are representative of schools in the country,” Brogan said to the PV Democrat. “We try to find schools with good achievement levels.
“They're all different. I like to take these trips and see what they are doing right.
“I want to learn what these schools are doing right and take that to some of the schools that are struggling.”
One thing the U.S. Education Department does to find schools with high levels of student achievement is check out a school’s state report card.
That put Whitebead squarely in their sights as the local school for prekindergarten through the eighth grade has received a grade of A on the last two state assessments.
During his time at the local school Brogan also dropped in to check out the activities in three of Whitebead's classrooms.
While on his Oklahoma visit Brogan said he was scheduled to meet with Gov. Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister, state superintendent of public instruction.
Wood said she and just about everyone else at the school were initially surprised when notified about Brogan's planned visit.
“We were called out of the blue,” Wood said.
“At first I didn't believe that someone from the U.S. Department of Education had called us. I didn't believe someone from there would to come see us, just a small school. The first thing I asked them is why did you choose us?”
After some time to process the news Whitebead's top school administrator simply expressed a sense of pride in having an official at Brogan's level come to check out their school.
“I'm feeling incredibly honored and surprised they would take the time to come visit us,” she said.
“We're doing some amazing things out here. The staff we have is great and we make sure we teach the standards the state of Oklahoma wants us to teach.
“It all goes back to having great teachers and amazingly supportive parents and great kids.”
