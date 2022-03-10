School vote off in Whitebead

A move came this week to postpone a school bond election in Whitebead that had been set to go before voters in just under a month.
In a vote earlier this week all three members of the Whitebead Board of Education chose to rescind the planned vote on a $3.8 million school bond issue.
Officials said the action was taken to allow Whitebead voters to first decide a school board race between incumbent Jess Patton and challenger Belinda Hunt during the April 5 election.
After the election is over plans are to return to discussions on the proposed bond issue, which is meant to pay for the construction of a combination classroom building and safe room.
More details will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
