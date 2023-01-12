School votes on the horizon

A couple of school elections are on the horizon for some voters in Garvin County.
The first comes next month in Maysville and Paoli, while voters in the Whitebead, Elmore City-Pernell and Lindsay districts have school board races to consider in April.
The deadline for voters in the Feb. 14 election have until Jan. 20 to get their registrations in order for the election.
They also have until Jan. 30 to request mailed absentees, which can be done online at the state election board website or the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
In the February vote three candidates in Maysville are going up against each other for one school board office.
Those candidates are John Winans Williams, Matthew Cunningham and April Wood.
Also on the ballot next month is a school bond issue in Paoli.
The first proposition has $165,000 for new heating and cooling units for various places in Paoli like a school activity center and the school’s basketball court, along with $60,000 for new computers and other technology needs.
The second is to allow the Paoli district to purchase a new mid-size, 52-passenger school school. The total here is $140,000.
If the issue propositions receive at least 60 percent support the passage will not result in a tax increase for Paoli landowners.
The school board races with two candidates in April include Sandy Arroyo and April Brown going for a two-year unexpired term in Whitebead, David Dellins and Carl Stevens in Elmore City-Pernell and Larry Winn and Jessica Parker in Lindsay.
Voters not a part of either election date are in Pauls Valley, Wynnewood and Stratford as candidates won school board offices without opposition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.