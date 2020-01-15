Motorists will someday soon see some big upgrades to traffic warnings around schools in both Pauls Valley and Paoli.
Two projects in PV and one in Paoli are among a group around the state now set to receive federal funds meant to pay for improvements to local school zones.
The official OK for the projects came last week during a monthly meeting of the Oklahoma Transportation Commission.
Cody Boyd of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) tells the PV Democrat the trio of projects in Garvin County and similar ones in Mustang, Bearden, McLoud and Stroud are simply meant to slow down traffic around schools and make things a little safer for local students.
“They're allocating some federal funds for safety improvements around schools,” Boyd said.
For each project the funding will eventually provide new signage, crosswalks and flashing lights around the schools.
In Pauls Valley a total of $8,000 has been approved for each of the two projects here, which are on state Highway 19 on the east side of town near PV High School and on U.S. Highway 77 as it passes by Lee Elementary, which houses fourth through sixth grades.
“The signs will have solar powered flashing beacons,” Boyd said.
“They'll flash during school hours to remind motorists to slow down because it's a school zone.”
The Paoli project totaling $16,000 involves similar improvements but even more lighting for a school zone on U.S. 77 it passes through the northern Garvin County town.
Upgrades to these school zones are expected to be done over the upcoming summer months by ODOT crews.
Boyd adds since federal funds are involved the price is right for the local school districts.
“There will be no cost to the city or the schools,” he adds.
