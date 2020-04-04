A combination of good old fashioned paper and a more modern online approach looks to be part of most schools, including those in Garvin County, as they return to teaching students during this new COVID-19 world.
With schools closed because of the virus threat teachers look to a distance learning plan that works best for them when it comes to getting schoolwork out to their students.
In Wynnewood the plan will involve paper packets for the younger students, while a “blended” approach comes for grades five and up with the Google Classroom web service.
“Not all teachers will be using Google Classroom for their assignments, so even if your child has access to technology they will still need to pick up packets,” said Superintendent Tim Simpson in a post on the Wynnewood school's website.
“Whether delivered by paper packet or Google Classroom, all activities can be completed at home and without the need for any technology or Internet service.”
Simpson reminds families not to allow the work to be a “burden or worrisome” as the district's approach is similar to that of the normal state testing period during a year's fourth nine weeks.
“We know that many of our families are doing well to just maintain. No students will need to spend hours doing any of the work provided. Remember, this work is to strengthen the core standards and topics for each student.
“Just so you are aware, grades will not be taken on any of the assigned activities, and none of the work will be collected. All students will receive a 100 percent for the fourth nine week.”
Simpson adds parents or guardians will need to contact their child's specific school to request delivery of a work packet.
The Google Classroom service is also being used by the higher grades for schools in Stratford.
Paper assignments will be used, while the older students will get assignments virtually and the Remind message platform to communicate with teachers.
Superintendent Jennifer Cruz posted the Elmore City-Pernell teachers and administration have been working to set up the framework needed to for this more virtual way of educating students.
“We know that not all students have Internet or computer access and each principal will work with those individuals to get resources to the students,” Cruz said.
She adds most of the resources have online links easily accessed on a smartphone through the district's app.
ECP teachers all have set their own office hours during which time they can meet with students virtually to check in or offer assistance.
Superintendent Dr. Shelly Hildebrand-Beach said Maysville students and teachers will also utilize paper and online ways to make this return to the classroom work.
“All students will have equitable access to the content and materials with the flexibility of delivery modes,” she said in a post on the school's website.
“All teachers have established a line of communication with their students using emails, calls, communication apps, etc.”
Maysville students without Internet access can get their paper packets in a curbside service starting at 7:15 a.m. Monday, April 6.
For now Maysville's tentative calendar is the last day of school for students is on May 4, prom on July 10, baccalaureate on July 12 and graduation ceremonies on July 17.
In Lindsay the plan is for educational packets to be picked up on Monday with specific times set aside for each of the younger grades.
