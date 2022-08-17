Schools train for active shooters

In the days just before the start of another school year Pauls Valley’s top administrator is now passing on what he learned when attending a recent active shooter training session.
Superintendent Mike Martin was among many school officials and law enforcement officers taking part in a two-day training session in Arkansas.
With school shootings in the news over the past few weeks and even years the training is meant to better prepare school employees to avoid the tragic aftermath of those past incidents.
“It was very intense training each day,” Martin told school board members last week.
“I did learn a lot, and I’m excited to share it with the staff. I’ll be doing the training for all the staff. Every person on staff will have access to it,” he said, adding the training came last week as PV’s first day of school for most students is Thursday, Aug. 18. Day one for prekindergarten and kindergarten is Monday, Aug. 22.
“In the class we had about half administrators and half police officers.”
In fact, it was a Philadelphia police officer who served as the instructor for the training session back on Aug. 3-4.
The training is called ALICE for short, which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.
Martin says the training is a bit different for the younger students and the older ones. “It teaches the older kids how to fight back.”
Most important is the training shows there are many different things that can be done in the event of an active shooter situation.
“I learned we have a lot more options available to our staff,” he said.
“There are things we can do to keep our students and staff safer. There are different things we can do, like not just locking a door but barricading it, don’t huddle together, have them grab a stapler, a book, anything.
“If a barrier is breached and the shooter comes into the classroom they can defend themselves or at least distract them.
“The number one thing they taught us is not to barricade down but evacuate. If it’s safe to evacuate that’s the thing to do.”
For years now the Pauls Valley schools have already had some security measures in place, including policies calling for exterior doors to be locked at all times.
With cameras at each set of front doors anyone trying to get into one of the schools must be buzzed in by a staff member.
“We feel like we’ve been pretty good with that,” Martin said.
“We are making changes to some things to make that better. We had been in the habit of using doors for some students not manned by staff. We won’t be doing that anymore.”
