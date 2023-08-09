A project to help out his beloved Pauls Valley school band program is what one scout chose to do for the highest of all scouting honors.
Scouting and playing in the band are both a big deal for Kaden Nirschl, who is set to be a Pauls Valley senior when the next school year does arrive this week.
With those two things so important to him Nirschl decided to earn his Eagle Scout rank with a project meant to help out the bandsters in the still new band building located on the PV High School campus.
Nirschl, who plays tenor sax in the band, built a cabinet to help all the students keep their snacks locked up and contained in one area instead of having them spread out all over the building.
“A lot of snacks are on tables and all over the place,” Nirschl said. “With this cabinet we’ll have it all in one place.
“Band has been kind of my life, so I thought I would do my Eagle Scout project for it. I’m in the band room quite a bit.
“It’s my little way of thanking band for being my family. Scouts have also been a second family to me. They both mean a lot to me.”
The cabinet has adjustable shelves and locking doors placed in a storage area out of the way where band uniforms are kept.
The Eagle Scout honor comes for projects with the community in mind meant to help a school, municipality or a group.
Scoutmaster Paul Robbins says he’s always proud when one of his Pauls Valley scouts plans out a project that will earn them an Eagle Scout honor.
“An Eagle Scout is the highest rank a scout can achieve. Only about three percent of scouts are able to achieve this,” Robbins said.
“Kaden has worked really hard and has done a really good job. He’s been a leader in the organization volunteering to help with a lot of things.
“I’m really proud of Kaden for achieving an Eagle Scout.”
Some examples of past Eagle Scout projects in Pauls Valley include upgrading a sign, complete with lighting, for a community center, transforming a church’s outdoor alcove into a garden area, building a sign for a city park and building and placing picnic tables near city ballfields or a public library.
