Cub Scouts from around the Washita District of Garvin and Murray counties were out in full force for a series of Pinewood Derby races held Saturday, March 26 in Pauls Valley.
There were a total of 69 racers from the district, which includes Stratford, Sulphur, Davis, Wynnewood, Pauls Valley, Elmore City and Maysville.
The results from the district races were:
• Lions: 1st – Delta Davis, Sulphur; 2nd – Jacob Steakley, Maysville; 3rd – Mason Smith, Sulphur; 4th – Landon Salazar, Maysville.
• Tigers: 1st – Perry Creach, Pauls Valley; 2nd – Maelee Quinton, Sulphur; 3rd – Thatcher Pettitt, Sulphur; 4th – Kyser Stinson, Sulphur.
• Wolves: 1st – Cale Williamson, Pauls Valley; 2nd – Cole Gravitt, Maysville; 3rd – Blakley Burch, Wynnewood; 4th – Buddy Poindexter, Wynnewood.
• Bears: 1st – Toby Case, Pauls Valley; 2nd – Jake Lance, Pauls Valley; 3rd – James Huntoon, Sulphur; 4th – Jameson Mullens, Pauls Valley.
• Webelos: 1st – Sawyer Williamson, Pauls Valley; 2nd – Fred Hubby, Wynnewood; 3rd – Giovannin Osornio, Sulphur; 4th – Nathan Drake, Sulphur.
• Arrow of Light: 1st – Georgie Kalve, Pauls Valley; 2nd – James Samford, Pauls Valley; 3rd – Kevin Ibarra, Pauls Valley; 4th – Morgan West, Elmore City.
• District Champions: 1st – Sawyer Williamsonm, Pauls Valley; 2nd – Cale Williamson, Pauls Valley; 3rd – Georgie Kalve, Pauls Valley; 4th – Toby Case, Pauls Valley.
• Open Class: 1st – Lisa Whitman, Pauls Valley; 2nd – Dwight Odell, Ada; 3rd – Tabitha West, Elmore City; 4th – Kurtis Case – Pauls Valley.
“We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to Donald W. Reynolds Center for hosting the event, Seth Wadley Auto Group for sponsoring the races and Dwight Odell for the track set up.”
