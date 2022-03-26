||||
Scouts hit district race track
John B. Ballard, 100, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his home with family there with him.
On Friday, March 18, 2022, our beloved mother and grandmother, Helen Delories Gore Schmidt, 91, received her greatest wish and joined our dad, William Henry Schmidt, in Heaven.
Jo Ann Adams of Elmore City, Oklahoma was born to Claude Elvin and Dalsie Rhea (Oller) Brewer on May 18, 1930, and passed from this life on March 21, 2022 in Ardmore, Oklahoma at the age of 91 years.
- Marijuana charges maybe worth millions
- OHP releases crash investigation report in Tishomingo accident
- Six Tishomingo students killed in crash with semi
- Garvin County Public Records
- Last order filled by drive-in icon
- Whitebead's Mr. Dave sweeps into national honor
- UPDATE: Authorities say both missing boys have been found
- Classes open at new ECP school
- Cocaine bust a really big one
- ECP math team goes to state
