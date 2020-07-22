A Scout’s dream of achieving the highest honor led a Pauls Valley teenager back to his love of reading and a project to help out the local public library.
The Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library has meaning for 17-year-old Spencer Flinn, soon to be a PV senior, since his mother used to take him there as a youngster to check out books.
That’s why Flinn chose the library as the place to do his Eagle Scout project.
What Flinn did was recruit some of his fellow Troop 73 scouts to help him bring in the concrete for a couple of pads for outdoor picnic tables at the library.
“When I was thinking about what I could do for my Eagle Scout project Scoutmaster Robbins gave me a whole list of ideas,” Flinn said, referring to Paul Robbins.
“I picked this idea because I used to come here when I was young. Starting in the third or fourth grade all I did was read.
“My mom loved the Stephen King books, and I read all the Harry Potter books, the Goosebumps books.
“Me and mom came to the library and checked out books. I loved reading because it got me in my own little world.”
A scout since he was seven years old, Flinn and a group from his troop pulled together to work on getting the two concrete pads in place for picnic tables near the back of the local library.
The Eagle Scout project, meant to better the community, was only recently completed after a few days of work, including one where rain forced the scouts to use tents to keep pad areas dry while they continued working.
Now that the project is done Flinn says he does have a true feeling of accomplishment.
“It’s a feeling of pride,” he said.
“I wish a lot more people would do scouting. You learn a lot of life lessons, how to survive out there and some moral stuff.”
Flinn’s scoutmaster says an Eagle Scout rank really is the highest honor a scout can achieve.
“An Eagle Scout means they have earned the highest rank you can earn as a scout,” Robbins said.
“Only about two percent of scouts earn the Eagle Scout rank.”
Librarian Shari Kendall used a library grant to acquire the actual picnic tables as the community is invited to come use them anytime.
By the way, the tables are located in a garden area where the library normally offers healthy living lessons when not limited by things like the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I encourage people to come sit in our garden and maybe even pick some of the vegetables.”
