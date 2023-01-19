Search over for next superintendent

The search appears to be over for Pauls Valley's next school superintendent as word got out Thursday an offer has been accepted by a candidate.
A text message sent to local school patrons indicates Adam McPhail is the candidate selected to replace Mike Martin.
Martin announced a few weeks ago he has accepted an offer to be the next superintendent in Atoka starting on July 1.
McPhail, who is reported to have accepted the PV offer, is currently the assistant school superintendent in Clinton.
He is one of four candidates interviewed by local school board members over a two-night span earlier this week.
Those four were the finalists selected from at least a dozen applications received for the PV job.
A school board meeting has been scheduled for Monday night, where McPhail is expected to be officially hired as Pauls Valley's next superintendent starting this summer.
