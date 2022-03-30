Search still on to help homeless

A group of volunteers are still searching for the best way to move forward with the idea of providing something in Pauls Valley that can help the homeless in this area.
One way still on the table is to someday establish an emergency shelter giving those without a home a place to go when it's dangerously cold out there.
Maybe even sooner could be providing some of the resources to help people who want to take the early steps needed to get more direction in their lives and move beyond being homeless.
More discussion on what to do next came last week for members of Garvin County Hope for Tomorrow, a nonprofit group formed to help the homeless in Pauls Valley and the county as a whole.
“I don't think we're to that level yet,” said Elaine Howsley, local pastor and board treasurer, about establishing a shelter for homeless wanting to get out of the outdoor elements.
“I think we need to determine what we can do now,” said Diana Pruitt, another pastor in PV.
“Maybe we start with an education program so we don't need to have a facility dedicated to this, maybe do something we can do to help knowing we can't jump in right away,” she said about a shelter.
Yet another local pastor, Bruce Ford, has been highly active for some time as a member of the Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance when it comes to helping the homeless who do reach out.
During the recent meeting Ford suggested group members head to Ada for a tour of the Mamma T's emergency shelter to get more information from an operation offering help for years now.
“It could help us get to where we want to be; help us decide what we want to do,” Ford said, adding the group needs to figure out the best ways to help people make “better choices” in their lives.
“I would like to challenge us to go and try to talk to these people. They're not hard to find. See what kinds of things they're looking for; do they want this kind of help.”
Howsley agrees they need more information about ways to distribute information to the public, while serving as a resource to the homeless.
“We need to find out what kind of resources they are wanting,” she said.
Sitting in on the meeting was Angela Campbell, who works at Jetty Counseling Center in Wynnewood.
Campbell said it was “disappointing” that Pauls Valley doesn't really have established resources to help the homeless. She was quick to add offering resources like helping people get a Social Security card or driver's license is a real positive.
“I think that's a good thing. That's the hardest part – to start,” Campbell said.
Still an option is to continue the search for a local building not being utilized and someday possibly convert it into a future shelter.
The group's new mailing address is P.O. Box 882 in Pauls Valley, while an account at a Pauls Valley bank is expected to be established soon as a place to accept donations to the cause.
