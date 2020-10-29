Second big petition push wraps up

A second big push to get enough signatures has officially ended as a petition calling for an audit of the city of Pauls Valley has been delivered to state auditors.
Leading voice of the effort, Skip Mitchell, told the PV Democrat on Wednesday all the petition documents wrapped up the day before and were hand-delivered to an auditor's office not impacted by power outages from a weather system dropping ice and freezing rain throughout much of the state.
“I feel like a thousand pound weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” Mitchell said about the petition being delivered Tuesday to an auditor's office in Ada.
“We had a much better response than last time.”
According to Mitchell, a total of 374 signatures were collected in the month-long petition drive. The number of qualified signatures needed is 304.
With next week's big general election the timeline for the signature verification process by Garvin County election officials is for now uncertain.
Much like a first petition drive falling just short this past summer, this campaign is calling for an investigative audit with a main focus on Pauls Valley's former hospital both before and after it closed back in 2018.
(More details will come in the next edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.