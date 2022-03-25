Second grade program
John B. Ballard, 100, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his home with family there with him.
On Friday, March 18, 2022, our beloved mother and grandmother, Helen Delories Gore Schmidt, 91, received her greatest wish and joined our dad, William Henry Schmidt, in Heaven.
Jo Ann Adams of Elmore City, Oklahoma was born to Claude Elvin and Dalsie Rhea (Oller) Brewer on May 18, 1930, and passed from this life on March 21, 2022 in Ardmore, Oklahoma at the age of 91 years.
- Marijuana charges maybe worth millions
- Six Tishomingo students killed in crash with semi
- Garvin County Public Records
- Whitebead's Mr. Dave sweeps into national honor
- Last order filled by drive-in icon
- OHP releases crash investigation report in Tishomingo accident
- Classes open at new ECP school
- UPDATE: Authorities say both missing boys have been found
- Cocaine bust a really big one
- City street shutdown
