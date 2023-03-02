Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.