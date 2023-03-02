The second of two defendants in a Pauls Valley drug case has joined the other with a prison term.
Robert Dean Mooneyham, 43, was recently handed a 10-year prison sentence after his co-defendant, Brittany Danielle Cowan, 33, received a 12-year term last fall.
Mooneyham’s sentence came for a methamphetamine trafficking charge in January and the suspended terms he was given for the accusations he shared with Cowan.
The two were charged with multiple counts in October after they allegedly entered a Pauls Valley house and the resident noticed several items missing, including prescription pills.
Later a search of their residence resulted in authorities finding a stolen pill bottle in the trash, along with several grams of meth, heroin, digital scales, empty baggies and a rifle.
Authorities reported Cowan’s cell phone showed texts of several narcotics related transactions for pills, cocaine and opiates.
Cowan was later sentenced to prison terms ranging from five to 12 years with all to run concurrent to each other.
Mooneyham ran into more trouble in January when he had more than 20 grams of meth on him during a traffic stop in Pauls Valley.
He recently pleaded no contest to both the new charge and the four filed with last year’s incident that included Cowan.
Mooneyham has since been given a prison sentence totaling 10 years for this year’s charge and the suspended sentence that’s now revoked.
•••
A deferred sentence has been given to an Oklahoma City man found in January with marijuana and cash believed to be the proceeds of drug sales.
Son Ninh Nguyen, 49, was handed a seven-year deferred sentence for having about eight pounds of marijuana and $51,050 that authorities believe was involved in illegal drug transactions.
The discovery came when Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers pulled over the vehicle he was driving on Interstate 35 in the Wynnewood area.
•••
A single charge has been dismissed against a motorist accused last summer of having about $15,000 in cash believed to be drug proceeds.
The one felony count against Julian Navejar, 21, was recently dropped by Garvin County prosecutors.
Navejar was stopped in June on the northern edges of Pauls Valley and found to have bundles of cash placed in a food bag that agents with a district drug task force believed was possibly involved in illegal drug transactions.
