Second time a charm for cell tower

The second time turned out to be the charm for the site of a very tall tower designed to provide a major boost to cell coverage in Pauls Valley, especially in the downtown area.
After a previous proposed site was turned down last summer the local city council has given its blessing to a variance that paves the way for the tower to go up at a second location in town.
During its Feb. 23 meeting the council agreed with the local planning and zoning commission’s recommendation to allow a variance to the local building height restriction of 35 feet for a tower to stand 170 feet tall.
A spot on the southeast corner of Garvin Avenue and Santa Fe Street on the west side of the local train tracks is the place where the tower is now expected to be constructed at some point in the 2021 year.
This is the second time the tower issue has come to the forefront in the last few months. Late last August a big audience crowded into PV’s city hall to find out more about the tower’s proposed placement at another location in town.
The idea never got off the ground as there seemed to be a consensus of residents objecting to the tower being placed near South Willow and Burr Shopping Center.
This time around there were no objections to the second site as both city groups approved the plan.
At last week’s meeting council members expressed appreciation to the AT&T officials present for finding a second location that works better for local residents.
“Thank you for not giving up and finding an alternative site,” Mayor Jocelyn Rushing said. “Our citizens appreciate it.”
“Last time we got off on the wrong foot,” Councilman Eric Smith said, referring to the council’s exchanges with AT&T officials at last year's meeting.
“I’m very happy with this alternate site. It’s a wonderful site with no citizens nearby. I appreciate you sticking with us to provide this service to the community.”
AT&T representative Troy Williams said when the tower is placed it’s designed to provide cell coverage both in and out of buildings in the downtown area.
He says when the new service is up and running it will provide a major upgrade in the local cell coverage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.